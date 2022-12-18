World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $79.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.09. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

