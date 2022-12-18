JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $327.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $264.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.95. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,306,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

