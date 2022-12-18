Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $54.22

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth approximately $46,487,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 477,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 473,794 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

