Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $54.22

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.
Syneos Health Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92.
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
