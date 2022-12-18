Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $93.30

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,754.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,250 shares of company stock worth $19,144,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Inari Medical Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

