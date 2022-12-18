HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 657.40 ($8.07).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.18) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 755 ($9.26) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.97) target price on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 492.25 ($6.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 478.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.05. The company has a market cap of £98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,025.52. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434 ($5.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96).

Insider Activity

HSBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($235,210.10).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.