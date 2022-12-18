Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $14.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $540,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Plains GP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 17.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 117,950 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.