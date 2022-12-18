Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

TSE:REAL opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.62. The stock has a market cap of C$304.58 million and a PE ratio of 26.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.08.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

