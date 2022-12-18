Reviewing Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shanghai Industrial and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.92%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage -160.34% 25.90% 3.23%

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.7%. Angel Oak Mortgage pays out -17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.50 billion 0.40 $286.01 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 2.05 $21.11 million ($7.18) -0.69

Shanghai Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Industrial

(Get Rating)

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it engages in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.