Analyzing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Point Financial and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $57.14 million 2.33 $8.44 million $1.44 18.47 Emclaire Financial $41.17 million 2.22 $10.17 million $3.68 9.09

This table compares Old Point Financial and Emclaire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Emclaire Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Old Point Financial. Emclaire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 13.92% 7.69% 0.62% Emclaire Financial 25.57% 12.79% 0.98%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Old Point Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, multi-family and second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. It operates 14 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Emclaire Financial

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, commercial business and commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and loans to one borrower. The company operates a network of 19 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.