Comparing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -80.05% N/A -68.07% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MediWound has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

13.6% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MediWound and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 4 0 3.00 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 374.14%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Diamond Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediWound and Diamond Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $23.76 million 2.49 -$13.55 million ($0.53) -2.74 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.02 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediWound.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

