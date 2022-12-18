Analyzing Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Logiq alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Enjoy Technology has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51,664.71%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Logiq.

This table compares Logiq and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Enjoy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.15 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.01 -$220.61 million ($2.29) 0.00

Logiq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enjoy Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enjoy Technology beats Logiq on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Enjoy Technology

(Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.