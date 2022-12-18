Financial Contrast: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 9.96% 73.31% 3.35% Farmland Partners 30.30% 3.36% 1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iron Mountain and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 1 4 0 2.50 Farmland Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.63%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

76.8% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Iron Mountain pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.34 $450.22 million $1.69 30.54 Farmland Partners $51.74 million 12.75 $9.99 million $0.19 63.63

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Farmland Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

