China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) vs. SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Comparison

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Networks International and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 60.69%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than China Networks International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 1.77 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -6.32

This table compares China Networks International and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02%

About China Networks International

(Get Rating)

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

