Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $40.56

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.8 %

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

