Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.4 %

WH stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

