Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,686 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.