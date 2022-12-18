Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,858.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 968,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,686 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth about $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares during the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

