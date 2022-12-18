Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VZ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

