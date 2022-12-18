Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

