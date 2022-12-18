Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Down 3.1 %

Wayfair stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,100. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.