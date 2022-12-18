Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Target Price to CHF 3,100

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,146.67.

Givaudan Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

