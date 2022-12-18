Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -305.56%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

