Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum China by 37.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

