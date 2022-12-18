Morgan Stanley Lowers MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MediaTek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaTek presently has an average rating of Hold.

MediaTek Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. MediaTek has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

MediaTek Company Profile

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

