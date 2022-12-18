Contrasting WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.19 $30.09 million $0.88 14.80 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

12.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 2 0 2.25 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 24.97% 9.19% 3.88% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.