Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 419 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -58.13% -79.98% -9.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.75 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.83 billion $286.56 million -8.22

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1794 11999 25340 565 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

