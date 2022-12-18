Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

