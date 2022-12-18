Financial Comparison: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and AllianceBernstein’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.11 $193.88 million $0.86 30.77 AllianceBernstein $4.44 billion 0.85 $385.84 million $3.39 11.12

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. AllianceBernstein is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings for StepStone Group and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $45.10, suggesting a potential upside of 19.69%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 14.20% 10.05% 4.50% AllianceBernstein 7.75% 22.48% 21.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. StepStone Group pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AllianceBernstein is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

StepStone Group beats AllianceBernstein on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.