Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weibo and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Weibo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $2.26 billion 1.84 $428.32 million $0.26 67.66 PubMatic $226.91 million 3.00 $56.60 million $0.78 16.63

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Weibo has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weibo and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 4 3 0 2.25 PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 80.22%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Weibo.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 2.96% 11.40% 5.47% PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PubMatic beats Weibo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.