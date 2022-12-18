Critical Contrast: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kuke Music has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuke Music and CIBT Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and CIBT Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.34 -$9.23 million ($0.21) -2.62 CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.48 -$11.76 million ($0.18) -2.20

Kuke Music has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIBT Education Group. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIBT Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75% CIBT Education Group -19.44% 11.18% 4.52%

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Kuke Music on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

