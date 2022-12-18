Short Interest in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Grows By 10.4%

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

