VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $265.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $216.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of VRSN opened at $200.65 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.08.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $4,752,379 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

