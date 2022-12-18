PayPal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 158,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 118,659 put options.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.