Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 470 ($5.77) on Wednesday. Cohort has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a market capitalization of £194.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2,136.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 436.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 486.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

