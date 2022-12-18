StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

