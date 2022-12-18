The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 250” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.21) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 237.89 ($2.92).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 154.42 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 498.13. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.05.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($222,089.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

