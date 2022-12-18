TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average daily volume of 2,946 call options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after acquiring an additional 642,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TG Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

