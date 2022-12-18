Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rises By 5.1%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $367.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,996 shares of company stock worth $33,751,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.