Short Interest in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Declines By 16.7%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 41,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %

META stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. HSBC decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,564,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,244,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

