23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at 2.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.05. 23andMe has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 7.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 23andMe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total value of 85,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

