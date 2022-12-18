Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Update

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

