Tingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Up 7.2% in November

Tingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tingo in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tingo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tingo by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tingo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tingo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tingo Stock Performance

Tingo Company Profile

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Tingo has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Tingo, Inc, an agri-fintech company, operates a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology, and financial access for rural farming communities in Africa. Its Tingo Mobile offers its comprehensive platform service through use of smartphones ‘device as a service' to empower a marketplace to enable subscribers/farmers within and outside of the agricultural sector to manage commercial activities of growing and selling production to market participants in domestically and internationally.

