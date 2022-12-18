TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TA. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.56.

TransAlta Price Performance

TA stock opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

