FY2023 EPS Estimates for MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Boosted by Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for MamaMancini’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for MamaMancini’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
MamaMancini’s Trading Down 5.6 %
MMMB opened at $1.35 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MamaMancini’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in MamaMancini’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 39.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
About MamaMancini’s
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.
