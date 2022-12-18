William Blair Comments on Lennox International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $14.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.35. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s FY2024 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Lennox International Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.31.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $246.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.05. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.