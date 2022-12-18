Desjardins Weighs in on The Lion Electric Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.