Head-To-Head Survey: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) versus Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ondas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Cambium Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 27.26 -$15.02 million ($0.93) -1.99 Cambium Networks $335.85 million 1.66 $37.42 million $0.41 50.37

Analyst Ratings

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambium Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ondas and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambium Networks 0 3 3 0 2.50

Ondas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Cambium Networks has a consensus target price of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Ondas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,764.16% -37.69% -35.07% Cambium Networks 3.99% 10.73% 5.46%

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats Ondas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software. The company offers point-to-point backhaul, point-to-multipoint distribution, Wi-Fi access, cnMatrix ethernet enterprise switching, cnReach IIoT, cnVision video surveillance transport, and cnMaestro and network management tools and solutions. It also offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at 2 gigabytes per second. The company also offers cnPilot and Xirrus Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums and outdoor public Wi-Fi spots; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks; and cnVision solutions for video surveillance and CCTV deployments. It serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, mobile network operators, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. The was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.