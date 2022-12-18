JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 350

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSPPF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.