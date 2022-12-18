Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($223.16) to €203.00 ($213.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($295.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.