JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 3,400 ($41.71) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WZZZY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

