Analyzing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lottery.com and NetEase are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 5 0 2.83

NetEase has a consensus price target of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 53.08%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lottery.com and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72% NetEase 22.99% 20.59% 13.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.21 -$10.95 million N/A N/A NetEase $13.75 billion 3.40 $2.73 billion $5.01 14.23

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Summary

NetEase beats Lottery.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing and provides learning diagnosis through artificial intelligence technology at schools; and Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands and manufacturers to access advanced optical character recognition capabilities and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

